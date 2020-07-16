Boise State releases fan policies for 2020 season

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With COVID-19, everything is fluid, especially when it comes to college football.

Boise State announced requirements for entering Albertsons Stadium.

Facial coverings will be required and there will be a no-bag policy except for diaper bags and medical items.

The tailgate zone at Dechevrieux Field will be open for individual tailgate tent sales only, but the general public fan zone will be closed.

There will be designated tailgating spots, with required physical distancing between spaces, and designated parking-only spots with placement based on priority point rank.

Boise State intends on selling beer and seltzer at football games now and while that’s great news for some, the university is implementing a no re-entry policy, even if you don’t drink.

All items are subject to change as additional information becomes available.

Also, for season ticket holders who don’t want to renew, you have until July 20 to either convert payments to a charitable donation to the Bronco Athletic Association, apply payments to the 2021 season or request a refund.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.