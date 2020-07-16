Advertisement

Buttcane, Charles

July 12, 2020, age 79
Charles Buttcane, 79, was called to Heaven on July 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jul. 16, 2020
RICHFIELD—Charles Buttcane, 79, was called to Heaven on July 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.

     Charles was born to Clara and Earl Buttcane on July 28, 1940 in Rupert, Idaho. He graduated from Minico High School and went on to Idaho State University for a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.  His mother went to college with him and he always joked that she could get better grades then he could. He went on to University of Idaho and received a Master’s Degree.

     Charles married Carmen Marie Goicoechea on Dec. 26, 1967. They were married for 52 years. Together they enjoyed gardening, RVing, and fishing plus traveling to different places around the United States. Including a trip to Alaska and a trip to Hawaii for their 50th Anniversary.

     During his lifetime, Charles worked for the Richfield Middle School and High School where he taught business. He was there for 32 years. He also taught hunter safety education and rode in a car for a lot of miles as the driver’s education teacher. Away from the school, Charles was mayor of the city of Richfield for 40 years; and he was a volunteer EMT for the Richfield area for 35 years.

     Charles is survived by: his wife - Marie of Richfield; only daughter - Carmen of Richfield; two brothers - Jon of Jerome and Robert of Los Osos, CA.

     He was preceded in death by: his parents; and one brother - Don.

     A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Richfield Cemetery.

     Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service -Shoshone Chapel.

     Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

