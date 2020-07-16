Advertisement

Holani named to Doak Walker watch list

The sophomore running back is coming off a 1,000+ yard season.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Boise State running back makes it four Broncos now to earn preseason accolades.

Like teammate Hank Bachmeier, George Holani also enjoyed a solid freshman campaign.

Now he’s one of 76 players up for the Doak Walker award.

The Mountain West Freshman of the Year also made the conference’s second team, after rushing for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also recorded 206 receiving yards and three scores.

Holani’s biggest games came on the road, such as his four touchdown performance at San Jose State.

Broncos On 2020 Preseason Watch Lists

QB Hank Bachmeier

Davey O’Brien Award

RB George Holani

Doak Walker Award

N Kekaula Kaniho

Lott IMPACT Trophy

CB Jalen Walker

Chuck Bednarik Award 

