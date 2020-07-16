Study: Idaho among least responsible states amid COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - While the South Central board of health decided not to issue a mandate for the public to wear masks it is highly encouraged. However, a new study shows Idahoans are some of the least likely to wear a mask while in public.

A study published by The Truth About Insurance found Idaho was the third among the least responsible states for during the coronavirus. The study looked at the number of people who wear masks, how many people are sheltering in place and how many tests have been administered. Only 31 percent of adults in Idaho claim to wear masks while in public and only 22 percent are staying home when possible. The study found that people in smaller communities feel they are less likely to contact COVID-19.

“We did see that in our study where more rural areas people weren’t necessarily following the stay-at-home orders,” said Nelson Garcia, media outreach specialist for The Truth About Insurance. “Maybe because they felt they were less populated or the stay-at-home orders were less strict. There’s a number of factors that can contribute to that. But as we’re seeing the virus is continuing to spread and increase, so whether you live in a city or more rural area you should probably try to stay home when possible.”

At the time of the study Idaho has only tested about 4,500 people per 100,000 in the state, but testing has increased in recent weeks.

