Jerome Chamber of Commerce event discusses state of county

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The community and economy is fairing well in Jerome County leaders despite COVID-19 related challenges.

“Pleased to report that I have not, we have not, heard of any businesses closing permanently in Jerome,” said Jerome Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cheryl Viola.

The state of county event held at the Mountain View Barn is the first chamber function since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re having state of the county, and this is the first time we’ve ever had state of the county,” Viola said.

The event brought Jerome County Commissioners face-to-face with business owners to give an update on how the county is fairing economically and talk about upcoming projects in the area. Some of those projects include the incorporation of a new University of Idaho center.

“I think the state of Jerome County is really good right now,” said Jerome County Commissioner John Crozier. “There’s industry coming, there’s agriculture coming, the University of Idaho is coming out here with it’s center south of the freeway.”

As well a project to expand the Jerome County Jail.

“The bigger thing we’re working on is we got a jail expansion,” said Jerome County Commissioner A. Ben Crouch. “We’re going to go ahead and expand now that will help pay for itself.”

And there’s new energy projects being brought in to the area.

“We have a big solar plant coming in to the Eden-Hazleton area, which is 500 acres,” said Jerome County Commissioner Charles M. Howell.

The executive director of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce said despite the positive signs of development, she has heard from community members of areas businesses can improve.

“I’m going to encourage businesses to update their customer service game,” Viola said.

“The county is tremendous,” Howell said. “We’ve got tremendous people, tremendous people working together.”

“Let’s just keep moving forward and sticking together,” Viola said.

