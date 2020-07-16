Remote work could be here to stay after COVID-19 pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed business operations from Wall Street to Main Street, and some of those changes could be here to stay, says southern Idaho business owner Senate Eskridge.

“I’ve seen a big trend lately of people trying to move to a work from home environment,” he says.

Eskridge manages SimplicIT Solutions, an IT company in southern Idaho. Eskridge believes a remote workforce is the direction employment is going even after the pandemic, in part because a young workforce is attracted to one thing — flexibility.

“They want to be able to have those high end jobs like in Silicon Valley, places like that,” he said. “But they want to live in places in like Sun Valley, right?”

A Cyber Readiness Institute study shows 89 percent of small businesses moved to a remote workforce during the pandemic, and close to half of those businesses (49%), say they’ll continue operations with at least a partial remote workforce.

In a time when pennies are tight, Eskridge says the move to a remote workforce has proven to ultimately be cheaper.

“Just our business, we looked at opening up another office, a secondary office,” he says. “And the cost on it was going to be you know $10,000 or more a month. We can do a lot of things with that $10,000 a month we no longer have to spend money on.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.