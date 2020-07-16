Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Pickett Ranch and Sheep Company carries on farming lifestyle

“We have employees that have worked for us for 50 years, as long as I have been alive. They are part of our family”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - All the way back in 1881, Pickett Farms began in the South Hills near Oakley.

“Our great grandfather rolled up his wagon up to the Albion grade and looked up across the Magic Valley,” said Pickett Ranch and Sheep Company partner, Doug Pickett. “Five generations later we’re still here. He would be amazed at what he sees today. "

Picket Ranch and Sheep Company is now run by Doug Pickett and his two brothers.=

“It’s a very diverse, spread out project and we see a lot of Idaho. A lot of beautiful Idaho country,” Pickett said.

The farm grows potatoes and wheat, raises range fed lamb and natural beef. They even have cattle in neighboring Utah and Nevada. Spread out between two other brothers and 30 to 50 employees. Farming is a lifestyle for Pickett.

“It’s a way of life,” he said. “It’s the way we hope to be able to raise our kids. Learning how to work and to have their hands in the soil and see what really makes life work.”

The farming life is always full of bumps in the road. COVID-19 is no different.

“There was no way anybody could have prepared for anything like that in agriculture as well as everywhere else,” Pickett said. “We’re working through that. It’s challenging, but there is promise, and we see, hopefully, as the COVID issue resolves, hopefully we will return to normal very soon.”

For Pickett, the farm is home.

“Honestly the best thing about farming, me being a farmer, is being able to work with my family, by far and away,” Pickett said.

Employees, too, are greatly valued.

"We have employees that have worked for us for 50 years, as long as I have been alive. They are part of our family,” Pickett said.

