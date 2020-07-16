South Central Board of Health approves resolution encouraging use of masks, stops short of mandate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The South-Central Public Health District’s Board of Health stopped short of issuing a face mask ordinance in meeting on Wednesday, but did vote 5-2 in support of a resolution which encourages the wearing of face mask among residents.

SCPHD’s Board of Health is slated to meet again next Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the exact language of the face mask resolution.

Today SCPHD's Board of Health met to discuss whether or not they would like issue a mask ordinance or a resolution... Posted by South Central Public Health District on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.