South Central Board of Health approves resolution encouraging use of masks, stops short of mandate
Board voted 5-2 in favor of Wednesday's motion encouraging wearing of face masks
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The South-Central Public Health District’s Board of Health stopped short of issuing a face mask ordinance in meeting on Wednesday, but did vote 5-2 in support of a resolution which encourages the wearing of face mask among residents.
SCPHD’s Board of Health is slated to meet again next Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the exact language of the face mask resolution.
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.