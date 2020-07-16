Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, July 16, 2020

It is going to be warmer today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have sunny skies and dry conditions today in all locations as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

Tonight is then going to have clear skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have mainly sunny skies, and most locations are going to be dry, but a couple stray rain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the South Hills. It is also going to be hot tomorrow as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

This weekend is then going to be sunny, dry, and hot, as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Next Wednesday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. It is also going to continue to be hot on these three days as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (THURSDAY, JULY 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 91

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and a little warmer. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. High: 86

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 54

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, JULY 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A couple stray rain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the South Hills. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 88

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Mild. Winds: NW 5-10 mph before midnight, then SW 5-10 mph after midnight. Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 54

SATURDAY, JULY 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and hot. High: 91 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85 Low: 53

SUNDAY, JULY 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 52

MONDAY, JULY 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 54

TUESDAY, JULY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Hot. High: 93 Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 88 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 90

