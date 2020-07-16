State recreation website helps Idahoans recreate safely during pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The website recreate.idaho.gov provides Idahoans a tool to help safely enjoy and maintain all the recreation opportunities the Gem State has to offer, as well as support local outdoor businesses.

The website is part of the Idaho’s Recreate Responsibly Idaho campaign that was established to help provide guidance and information related to navigating the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The most important thing we can do to rebound the economy is for people to do the right thing, so people have the confidence to get out,” said Idaho Gov. Brad Little. “The better we do at controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping people safe, the more confidence people are going to have to participate in our economy.”

Stay safe, stay healthy, Idaho. Establish ongoing sanitization practices while out and about. #RecreateResponsiblyIdaho Governor Brad Little Posted by Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation on Thursday, July 9, 2020

The website provides information on where people can find recreational opportunities across Idaho, and how to practice responsible behavior when hitting the great outdoors, such as practicing trail etiquette and practicing good fire safety. Some of the other behaviors include

Observing social distancing, especially in congested areas

Wearing a face mask in congested areas

Limiting the size of groups

Washing hands often

Planning trips in advance to avoid any site closures and to limit unnecessary exposure

Staying home when sick

Multiple state agencies have collaborated in the effort to help Idaho recreate responsibly, visit recreate.idaho.gov.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.