Tamarack provides health care workers free day passes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Tamarack Ski Resort and the Idaho Hospital Association are doing what they can to give back to the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ski resort has started offering two single day mountain passes to any employee of IHA’s 47 member hospitals or medical clinics. The two complimentary passes can be used through summer 2020 or the 2021 winter season without any black out dates.

“I think this is a great idea to try to get Idaho’s frontline health care providers. and really it extends beyond just the front line,” said Tamarack President Scott Turlington. “If you work in a medical facility, a hospital, a clinic, it doesn’t matter if you’re in physical facilities, or if you’re admin, or front desk. Everyone in the healthcare world is doing this together so this is really for all of those people.”

To claim the free passes visit Tamaracks website, recipients must present a hospital or clinic ID card.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.