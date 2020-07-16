Advertisement

The road to recovery

A local man’s drug recovery and mental health journey through the trial of getting his car stolen
By Emily Elisha
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Recovery isn’t an easy road but it’s one that’s worth every hardship. “I was a meth addict, suicidal, attempted suicide more than a few times.” For 12 years, Bill Patterson, was an addict. However, that changed after he was convicted of 2 felony drug crimes and he thought his fate was sealed.

“I thought I was going to go to prison and I was ready to go to prison, but mental health court stepped-in because I got diagnosed with mental illness, well more than one. So, mental health court said, ‘we’ll take a chance on him,’” explained Patterson.

Patterson was enrolled into a court program, where he got the tools he needed to overcome his addiction. Years later, Bill found himself ready to help others in the same way he was helped. He now works in the same program he graduated from.

“As a recovery coach specialist, he is just key in helping other individuals coming in for services. They have somebody that can directly relate to them,” said Scott Rasmussen, who is the program manager for the Behavioral Health Division of the Department of Health and Wellness.

Now, after an inspiring journey of recovery and finally being able to purchase his first car at 48 years old, Bill’s story took an unexpected turn.

“I went home early with a tooth ache, not thinking I threw my keys in the center counsel,” said Patterson. “I went in laid down, I was just going to take some aspirin and come back, but I laid down and fell asleep. When I came out the car was gone, just gone.”

“You can imagine the feelings that come with that and for people who have had substance abuse in the past, for people who have maybe struggled with mental illnesses, that stressor can be a stressor for those symptoms to return,” Rasmussen said.

However, even through this discouraging event, Bill took a different route. He used all of the lessons he had learned and defeated the odds and stayed sober.

“I really want my car back I really do, I am grateful for what I have today, I am grateful for the people who reached out I am grateful I owned the car and I still get to help people,” expressed Patterson.

