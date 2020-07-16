Advertisement

United Way hosts back-to-school supply drive for Jerome students

Anyone can sponsor a backpack, Ready for School event slated for Aug. 7
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Dedicated to making the community of southern Idaho better, United Way partners with local organizations and businesses to raise funds and resources. A back- to-school supply drive for Jerome students is taking place now.

United Way is hoping to donate 500 backpacks to Jerome students this year.

“We found last year that the need was great, and this year we wanted to increase the number of backpacks that we did, and we’ve increased, our goal is 500 backpacks to fill,” said Deloris Argyle, the community schools director. “Also last year, we did K-5, but we found out we need to do K-12 also, not just elementary school. We need the middle school and high school also.”

The backpacks will be given out to students in Jerome at their Ready for School event on Aug. 7.

United Way and the Promis Partnership of Jerome are working on ways to support students in Jerome. Please check out the flyer below to see how you can help:

Posted by Jerome School District on Saturday, July 11, 2020

Anyone can sponsor a backpack for $25 on the United Way website.

“I also feel that the need will be greater this year than last year,” Argyle said. “I felt there was a great need last year, but I think it has just increased with the COVID-19.”

United Way partners with Jerome School District all year long to help the students and their families with their needs.

“All those things whether it’s snacks for kids during school, books and dental services, eye glasses, school supplies, all those different type of resources, and things that might keep a kid from not being able to learn,” said the CEO and president Bill Maikranz.

COVID-19 has only heightened the amount of people in the community who need help.

“There is more people in need of assistance so we have continued to rally around food pantries and shelters and those programs and services, foster programs, things like that and just try to make sure that they have what they need to do what they do,” Maikranz said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho appeals ballot initiative ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot.

News

Lawsuit threatened over about-face on grizzly reintroduction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state.

News

South Central Board of Health approves resolution encouraging use of masks, stops short of mandate - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
The South-Central Public Health District’s Board of Health stopped short of issuing a face mask ordinance in meeting on Wednesday, but did vote 5-2 in support of a resolution which encourages the wearing of face mask among residents.

News

Treasure hunt: Michigan man buries $1M worth of jewelry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Man is starting a real-life treasure hunt with $1million worth of gold and jewelry.

News

Remote work could be here to stay after COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed business operations from Wall Street to Main Street, and some of those changes could be here to stay, says southern Idaho business owner Senate Eskridge.

Latest News

News

Jerome Chamber of Commerce event discusses state of county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
Jerome County leaders say the economy and community is fairing well despite COVID-19 related challenges.

News

South Central Board of Health approves resolution encouraging use of masks, stops short of mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The Board of Health for South Central Public Health District voted 5-2 in support of a resolution encouraging the use of face masks, but stopped short of a mandate.

COVID-19 Resources

State recreation website helps Idahoans recreate safely during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The website recreate.idaho.gov, provides Idahoans a tool to help us safely enjoy and maintain all the recreation opportunities the Gem State has to offer, as well as support local outdoor businesses.

News

Tamarack provides health care workers free day passes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Tamarack Ski Resort and the Idaho Hospital Association are doing what they can to give back to the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Idaho hospitals keep an eye on overcrowding

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Officials are keeping an eye on the number of coronavirus hospitalizations to ensure overcrowding isn't an issue.