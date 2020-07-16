United Way hosts back-to-school supply drive for Jerome students

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Dedicated to making the community of southern Idaho better, United Way partners with local organizations and businesses to raise funds and resources. A back- to-school supply drive for Jerome students is taking place now.

United Way is hoping to donate 500 backpacks to Jerome students this year.

“We found last year that the need was great, and this year we wanted to increase the number of backpacks that we did, and we’ve increased, our goal is 500 backpacks to fill,” said Deloris Argyle, the community schools director. “Also last year, we did K-5, but we found out we need to do K-12 also, not just elementary school. We need the middle school and high school also.”

The backpacks will be given out to students in Jerome at their Ready for School event on Aug. 7.

United Way and the Promis Partnership of Jerome are working on ways to support students in Jerome. Please check out the flyer below to see how you can help: Posted by Jerome School District on Saturday, July 11, 2020

Anyone can sponsor a backpack for $25 on the United Way website.

“I also feel that the need will be greater this year than last year,” Argyle said. “I felt there was a great need last year, but I think it has just increased with the COVID-19.”

United Way partners with Jerome School District all year long to help the students and their families with their needs.

“All those things whether it’s snacks for kids during school, books and dental services, eye glasses, school supplies, all those different type of resources, and things that might keep a kid from not being able to learn,” said the CEO and president Bill Maikranz.

COVID-19 has only heightened the amount of people in the community who need help.

“There is more people in need of assistance so we have continued to rally around food pantries and shelters and those programs and services, foster programs, things like that and just try to make sure that they have what they need to do what they do,” Maikranz said.

