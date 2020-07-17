2nd South Market brings history and revitalization to downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An old historical building in downtown Twin Falls is in the process of being renovated and restored to a food hall, 2nd South Market.

It all started two years ago when Lisa and Dave Buddecke visited a food hall in Denver, Colorado.

“We thought, what a great opportunity for Twin Falls if we could ever pull something like this off. Two years later, this building came up for sale and the vision was there,” said Dave Buddecke, the owner of the building.

Multiple different local businesses will have a space in the market, outside there will be seating and fire pits as well as a stage for performances.

“A big part of our vision was to revitalize the old and bring back the history and the heritage of this 1907 building,” said Buddecke.

The general contractor Nathan Bishop with Creative Carpentry has worked hard to make the building up to code but keep the history.

“This has been a very fun project, lots of stuff we’ve found when you are looking around and cutting into things, it’s fun to see the history that has taken place over time,” said Nathan Bishop. “It’s been a fun project trying to keep the original building intact and work with that and then bring it up to date so it can be a usable building.”

He hopes it will bring more people to the downtown area and highlight Twin Falls.

“We’re just thrilled to be a part of assisting in revitalizing old historical buildings and the downtown,” said Buddecke.

The market hopes to open at the end of August.

