Advertisement

2nd South Market brings history and revitalization to downtown Twin Falls

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An old historical building in downtown Twin Falls is in the process of being renovated and restored to a food hall, 2nd South Market.

It all started two years ago when Lisa and Dave Buddecke visited a food hall in Denver, Colorado.

“We thought, what a great opportunity for Twin Falls if we could ever pull something like this off. Two years later, this building came up for sale and the vision was there,” said Dave Buddecke, the owner of the building.

Multiple different local businesses will have a space in the market, outside there will be seating and fire pits as well as a stage for performances.

“A big part of our vision was to revitalize the old and bring back the history and the heritage of this 1907 building,” said Buddecke.

The general contractor Nathan Bishop with Creative Carpentry has worked hard to make the building up to code but keep the history.

“This has been a very fun project, lots of stuff we’ve found when you are looking around and cutting into things, it’s fun to see the history that has taken place over time,” said Nathan Bishop. “It’s been a fun project trying to keep the original building intact and work with that and then bring it up to date so it can be a usable building.”

He hopes it will bring more people to the downtown area and highlight Twin Falls.

“We’re just thrilled to be a part of assisting in revitalizing old historical buildings and the downtown,” said Buddecke.

The market hopes to open at the end of August.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vallow-Daybell jury trial set for January 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Attorneys for Vallow-Daybell have entered a not-guilty plea in the Madison County court case.

News

QRU Fun Run set to take place Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The 13th Annual QRU Fundraiser is taking place this Sunday, July 19th.

Homepage

QRU Fun Run set to take place

Updated: 5 hours ago
QRU Fun Run set to take place

COVID-19 Resources

Fortune 500 company and non profit team up to donate PPE supplies

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Over the past few weeks Amazon has donated more than $10 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to Direct Relief,

Latest News

News

Local businesses see increase in mask demand, take advantage

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Local businesses see increase in mask demand, take advantage.

News

Magic Reservoir shutting down early

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Magic Reservoir shutting down early. The Reservoir normally shuts down in late September. This year it will close either late August or early September.

Surviving or Thriving

The road to recovery

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Emily Elisha
A local man’s recovery journey even through the trial of getting his car stolen

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

Idaho appeals ballot initiative ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:51 PM MDT
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot.

News

Lawsuit threatened over about-face on grizzly reintroduction

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:29 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state.