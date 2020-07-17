Advertisement

Idaho COVID-19 data no longer going to CDC

Idaho COVID-19 data will now go directly to the Department of Health and Human Services
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A new directive by the trump administration is making it harder for Idaho to keep track of how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized around the state and how many hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilator are available.

The directive was issued last Friday by the department of health and human services (HHS), and told hospitals to stop using the national health care safety network within the CDC and instead send all information to a new, private system that flows to HHS.

One of the biggest changes this brings is that the HHS services database is not open to the public, numbers has governor brad little used to help make decisions about the states re-opening.

Here locally St. Luke’s Magic valley reports there numbers directly to the health district, so for now the state will still have numbers for the Magic Valley.

“I think that our state numbers will remain immune to some of that controversy,” said Dr. Joshua Kern, Vice President of Medical Affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, “It may make the national numbers more difficult to understand but I think the state level numbers will be pretty trustworthy at that point.”

KMVT reached out to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and received the following statement.

“This new directive was issued abruptly and presents some significant challenges for Idaho to continue to monitor the number of hospitalizations in the state,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokesperson Niki Forbing-Orr said. “We’re in the process of reviewing the details of the new process to determine exactly how it will impact our ability to view and report the information on coronavirus.idaho.gov for the public to view, but it will certainly have a short-term impact on our awareness of the number of people in hospitals, in the ICU and on ventilators.”

