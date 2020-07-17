Idaho’s prep sports set to start on time, for now

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho released guidelines Thursday to kick off activities and sports for the upcoming school year.

The guidelines span across 52 pages and are subject to change.

Every school that hosts must have a plan in place for fans and teams. Also, be able to handle positive COVID-19 cases involving a coach or player.

If a school has to close, there will not be practice, training or competition in that school or the district.

There are also color-coded categories, in reference to the State Board of Education Back to School Framework.

Green means gatherings of over 50 are allowed, indoors or outdoors. Yellow includes groups of up to 50 people at a time, inside or outside. Red references gatherings of 10 people or less at a time, inside or outside and sporting venues are closed to the public.

We spoke with Burley High School on how they’re adapting this summer.

“We got 19 sports at Burley High School and the majority of them are doing things this summer, activities, intrasquad scrimmages, we did tournaments with some of the sports. We’re trying to take it slow. Our district has gone through different stages,” athletic director Randy Winn said.

Winn also told KMVT the state dropped dead week this year, giving athletes more time prior to the start date of August 10 to condition or train.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.