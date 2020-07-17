Local businesses see increase in mask demand, take advantage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A year ago, masks wouldn’t be a major product for businesses. In the age of COVID-19, things change.

“They do really well. We sell out of them almost every time we restock them,” Fashion 15 Below Manager Kylie Thomas said.

At Fashion 15 Below, they sell masks with designs online.

“We don’t feel like we should really be making a profit off them because it has been such a crazy time, but it has been good for business,” Thomas said.

Masks at Kurt’s Pharmacy are just the basics, but they are still a hot commodity.

“We use to sell masks just periodically to travelers going overseas. I mean we would probably sell 10 masks in a month. Ever since the whole Coronavirus thing started, we’ve been selling them as fast as we can get them,” Kurt’s Pharmacy Pharmacist Chris Johnson said.

Kurt’s Pharmacy isn’t making that much more because of it.

“People need masks and it is hard to find them even people are having to make their own. So, we don’t mark them up much. We basically just sell them a hair above cost so people can get masks, ” Johnson said.

Brass Monkey makes their own masks and designs, as well as buying from vendors. They have seen an increase in demand in recent weeks.

“I definitely don’t want to capitalize so much on the pandemic, but it also is basic economics of supply and demand and that is what we are kind of in the business for, " Brass Monkey Owner Kindsey Taylor said. “So, I definitely want to give people the opportunity to have this availability.”

