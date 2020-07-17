Local community pools teach children about skin cancer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - St. Luke’s Magic Valley and local city pools partner together each year to teach children the importance of sunscreen.

The program is called “Cool Pool.” Every child who takes a swimming lesson at a city pool in the Magic Valley sits through the lesson.

The idea is to get children to be aware of the importance of sunscreen at a young age.

“They estimate that about 80% of total sun exposure happens during childhood, kids receive about 3 times as much ultra violet radiation as adults do in one year because kids are outside and doing so much and are so active that it’s so very important they start to think about this and start to understand how important it is to keep their skin covered in one way or another,” said Melanie Gonzales, the community health program coordinator at St. Luke’s.

Idaho has the 5th highest rate of skin cancer in the United States.

