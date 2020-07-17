Magic Reservoir shutting down early

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Drought conditions in Blaine County are decreasing water flows to area farmers.

The Magic Reservoir will shut off early this year. This is due to low snowpack this winter.

David Stephenson, general manager of Big Wood Canal Company, says the dam isn't shut off until the third week of September in a good year.This year, it will be shut off in either late August or early September.

Farming in Dietrich, Shoshone, and Richfield is impacted by the lack of water.

“We don’t have enough water to make full deliveries for some of the other crops. A lot of the farmers have planted more grain versus their corn crops that would not have enough water to finish,” Stephenson said.

What happens next year depends on the snowpack north of the reservoir this winter.

