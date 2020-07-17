Advertisement

Matthews, Timothy Ross “Mike”

July 16, 2020, age 92
Jul. 17, 2020
DECLO—Timothy Ross “Mike” Matthews of Declo, Idaho, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.  He was 92.

Mike was born March 13, 1928, in Declo, the fifth child born to Timothy Wilford and Lillian Genevieve Ramsey Matthews.  He attended school in Declo, graduating in 1946.  When his three older brothers went off to fight in World War II, Mike stayed behind to help on the family ranch.

In 1947, Mike married Mavis Ann Fries.  They made their home in Declo and together they raised seven children.  Farming and ranching continued to be the foundation of Mike’s life.  He and his brother, Kelly, worked together raising sheep, cattle, row crops, and kids.  In addition, Mike attended horse shoeing school in San Luis Obispo, California.  He started shoeing $8.00 dollars a head and on a big day, worked through 13 horses.  There were several summers that he shod 1,500 head.  He was known all over the country for his horse shoeing ability.

During his retirement years, Mike was famous for his roundabouts.  Several times a day he could be seen driving around the community, just checking things out and making sure all was well in Declo. 

If you asked his children, the terms they would use to describe their father would include generous, hard-working, and honest.  With him, his word was his bond.  He lived a life of integrity and loved his family above all else.

Mike is survived by his wife of 72 years; his children, Sharon (Dennis) Reed of Pocatello, Sandy (Gary) Mallory of Declo, Tim (Joy) Matthews of Jerome, Pam (Lamont) Young of Declo, Casey (Jodie) Matthews of Bonner, Montana, and Laurie (Todd) Webb of Raft River; 19 grandchildren; and 48 great-grandchildren.  He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mike; brothers, Frank “Tokes,” Bill “Skinny,” and Samuel “Kelly”; and his sister, Rachel “Bridget” Nelson. 

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Due to the ongoing risks of the COVID-19 virus, we suggest those attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Dale Darrington officiating.  Burial will be in Declo Cemetery.

To comply with the Church guidelines, gatherings are limited to 99 or less at the church.

