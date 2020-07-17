QRU Fun Run set to take place Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 13th Annual QRU Fundraiser is taking place this Sunday, July 19th.

The event starts at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds with a registration and breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m.

People will go to different Quick Response Units throughout Southern Idaho for games, challenges and food.

Buhl, Castleford, Hagerman, Filer, Rock Creek, Rupert, Bliss, Salmon Track, and West End Fire and Rescue are currently a part of the fundraiser.

At the end of the day, people will meet back up at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for music, dancing, food and a raffle.

All of the money raised goes to each of the QRU’s in Southern Idaho.

“They can always use the funding, always use the funding, that is always a concern is funding for everything, and volunteers, it’s a chance to maybe recruit some other volunteers because most of the Quick Response Units are volunteers and you depend on your community to provide these people,” said Mary Kelly from the Buhl QRU and the fundraiser.

