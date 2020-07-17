Shakir named to the Fred Biletnikoff watch list
The Boise State receiver led the team with 63 receptions in 2019.
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the fifth time, Boise State features a football player on a national watch list.
Khalil Shakir finds himself on the Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
The award honors the best receiver in the country.
Last year he earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors, leading the Broncos with 63 receptions and ranked eighth in the conference with 872 receiving yards.
He produced ten touchdowns last season, which included six receptions, three rushing TD’s and one passing touchdown.
Broncos On 2020 Preseason Watch Lists
QB Hank Bachmeier
Davey O’Brien Award
RB George Holani
Doak Walker Award
N Kekaula Kaniho
Lott IMPACT Trophy
WR Khalil Shakir
Biletnikoff Award
CB Jalen Walker
Chuck Bednarik Award
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.