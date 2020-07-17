Shakir named to the Fred Biletnikoff watch list

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the fifth time, Boise State features a football player on a national watch list.

Khalil Shakir finds himself on the Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

The award honors the best receiver in the country.

Last year he earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors, leading the Broncos with 63 receptions and ranked eighth in the conference with 872 receiving yards.

He produced ten touchdowns last season, which included six receptions, three rushing TD’s and one passing touchdown.

Broncos On 2020 Preseason Watch Lists

QB Hank Bachmeier

Davey O’Brien Award

RB George Holani

Doak Walker Award

N Kekaula Kaniho

Lott IMPACT Trophy

WR Khalil Shakir

Biletnikoff Award

CB Jalen Walker

Chuck Bednarik Award

