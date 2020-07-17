Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, July 17, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 1pm until 9pm today for portions of Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine Counties as well as all of Minidoka County. This warning has been issued as fires have the ability to start and spread rather quickly today due to the low humidity values and breezy conditions that are expected as well as the fact that we have had no rain here of late.

We are going to have mainly sunny skies today, and most locations are going to be dry, but a couple isolated rain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the higher terrain in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County. It is also going to be hot again today as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy today as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow and Sunday are then going to be sunny, dry, and hot, as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow and Sunday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Next Wednesday and Thursday are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. It is also going to continue to be hot on these four days as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, JULY 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A couple isolated rain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the higher terrain in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: SW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 88

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Mild. Winds: West 5-15 mph. Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 54

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, JULY 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: West 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 85

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: West 5-15 mph. Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 53

SUNDAY, JULY 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 91 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 86 Low: 53

MONDAY, JULY 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 87 Low: 54

TUESDAY, JULY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A stray rain shower and/or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening in Twin Falls County. Hot. High: 94 Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Warm. High: 89 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 95 Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 90 Low: 57

THURSDAY, JULY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Online Morning Weather 7-17-2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Dennis
We are going to have mainly sunny skies today, and most locations are going to be dry, but a couple isolated rain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the higher terrain in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County. It is also going to be hot again today as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy today as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to be sunny, dry, and hot, as high temperatures are going to be in the mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for July 16, 2020

Forecast

Thursday evening's online weather update {7/16/2020}

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill

Weather

Online Morning Weather 7-16-2020

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:45 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
It is going to be warmer today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have sunny skies and dry conditions today in all locations as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to have mainly sunny skies, and most locations are going to be dry, but a couple stray rain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the South Hills. It is also going to be hot tomorrow as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Latest News

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for July 15, 2020

Forecast

Wednesday evening's online weather update {7/15/2020}

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill

Weather

Online Morning Weather 7-15-2020

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:34 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
We are going to have beautiful summer weather again today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, warm temperatures (highs in the 80s), and a little bit of a breeze during the afternoon and evening (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph). Tonight is then going to have clear skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to be warmer than today is going to be as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have sunny skies tomorrow, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Morning Weather Forecast for July 14, 2020

Forecast

Tuesday evening's online weather update {7/14/2020}

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:20 PM MDT

Weather

Online Morning Weather 7-14-2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
We are going to have beautiful summer weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, a little bit of a breeze (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph), and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have mostly clear to clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow’s weather is then basically going to be a repeat of today’s weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and a little bit of a breeze as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures tomorrow are also still going to be pretty pleasant for this time of year, although they are going to be a little bit warmer than today’s temperatures are going to be, as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations.