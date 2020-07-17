Advertisement

Vallow-Daybell jury trial set for January 2021

In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing, with her defense attorney, Edwina Elcox, right, in Rexburg, Idaho. Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished in a bizarre case that captured worldwide attention had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids' bodies. The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday, June 29, 2020, the latest twist in a case tied to the mysterious deaths of both of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The mother of two missing Idaho kids who’s remains were found on the property of her husband has waived her right to a speedy trial.

Lori Vallow-Daybell waived her rights during a pre-trial conference Friday before Judge Michelle Radford Mallard in Rexburg.

A jury trial was set for January 25 through January 29, 2021 in Madison County. Vallow-Daybell’s attorney Mark Means has reserved his right to request a change in venue.

Attorneys for Vallow-Daybell have entered a not-guilty plea in the Madison County court case.

The case involves three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal solicitation and contempt of court.

Judge Mallard also ruled that Vallow-Daybell’s bound will be reduced to $150,000.

Vallow’s attorney Mark Means asked for around $200K on the bond while prosecutor Rob Wood said it should be no lower than $250K.

However, Vallow still has a $1 million bond in Fremont County for two charges of conspiracy to conceal, destroy or alter evidence still stands. Means argued that his client had been a model inmate with no criminal history.

Vallow still has a preliminary hearing in Fremont County related to conspiracy charges on August 10-11 next month.

She is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan’s remains were found on her husband Chad Daybell’s property in June.

