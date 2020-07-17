Vallow-Daybell jury trial set for January 2021

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The mother of two missing Idaho kids who’s remains were found on the property of her husband has waived her right to a speedy trial.

Lori Vallow-Daybell waived her rights during a pre-trial conference Friday before Judge Michelle Radford Mallard in Rexburg.

A jury trial was set for January 25 through January 29, 2021 in Madison County. Vallow-Daybell’s attorney Mark Means has reserved his right to request a change in venue.

Attorneys for Vallow-Daybell have entered a not-guilty plea in the Madison County court case.

The case involves three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal solicitation and contempt of court.

Judge Mallard also ruled that Vallow-Daybell’s bound will be reduced to $150,000.

Vallow’s attorney Mark Means asked for around $200K on the bond while prosecutor Rob Wood said it should be no lower than $250K.

However, Vallow still has a $1 million bond in Fremont County for two charges of conspiracy to conceal, destroy or alter evidence still stands. Means argued that his client had been a model inmate with no criminal history.

Vallow still has a preliminary hearing in Fremont County related to conspiracy charges on August 10-11 next month.

She is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan’s remains were found on her husband Chad Daybell’s property in June.

