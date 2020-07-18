Advertisement

Golfing popular in age of COVID-19

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -  Golf is a summertime activity. This year, it is even hotter than normal. 

“It’s been really busy actually.  It’s been one of the busiest years we’ve had in 20 years . The 20 years I have been here,” General Manager of Canyon Springs Golf Course Brandon Otte said.

“A lot of people have played more golf this year than they have in years passed and some people have actually gotten into the game that have never played before, so yeah, we have had a big spike in the amount of rounds we have done this year, " Twin Falls Golf Club Assistant Professional Zayne Slotten said.

For some, golf provides a way to do things that COVID-19 takes away.

“It’s an opportunity to spend time with your friends and your family and be safe. I think one of the safest things you can do is be outside,” Otte said.

Business on the course... is booming. But what about off the course?

“Numbers restaurant wise are down a little bit, especially the last couple months. But, early on when things were going on they maintained pretty good with all the traffic,” Otte said.

For Twin Falls Golf Club, merchandise takes a little hit.

“That is definitely behind this year compared to years passed. But, since leagues and tournaments started back up it is picking back up,” Slotten said.

“I think we are most excited about more people playing golf. We promote golf, that is what we do down here. To see the numbers up. To see different people play more, I think down the road it will have a benefit on the game of golf,” Otte said.

