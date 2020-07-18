Legion Baseball recap

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The scores are in from area legion baseball teams in southern Idaho.

July 17:

Twin Falls Cowboys 12, Minico 3: The Cowboys got off to quick 11-0 start and never looked back. Tyler Horner produced three hits, while Carson Walters and Kolby Slagel each tagged on three RBI’s. Leading the Storm, Cannon Schow with two hits.

Twin Falls Cowboys 9, Minico 0: Lucas Young and Otho Savage combined for the two-hit shutout. Young led all pitchers with four strikeouts. On offense, both Kaden Stutzman and Magnum Hofstetter each had two hits and three RBI’s.

July 16

Wendell 6, Pocatello Rebels 5: Kenny Anderson pitched four innings, striking out two for Wendell. Donald Bunn posted two hits.

Twin Falls Blackhawks 11, Kimberly Astros 5: Alex Alcala went 4.2 innings, striking out four for Twin Falls. Race Widmier pitched 3.2 innings, striking out three. Colton Funke posted three RBI’s for the Blackhawks.

Twin Falls Blackhawks 14, Kimberly Astros 4: Drake Rosas pitched five innings, striking out four in the win. For the Astros, Brennan Chappell struck out nine in 4.2 innings. Kimberly made six errors.

July 15

Burley 13, Twin Falls Blackhawks 0 (5 innings): Bronson Brookins had himself quite an outing, producing three hits and six RBI’s in the rout. Scott Ritchie pitched a complete game, striking out six for Burley. Steven Garrett LaGrone struck out five in the loss.

July 14

Idaho Falls Bandits 13, Minico 0: White had four hits and just as many RBI’s in the win for IF, while Jones pitched four innings, striking out five.

Twin Falls Cowboys 7, Skyline 3: Twin Falls used a five-run third inning to build a lead that they would never give up. Lucas Moon pitched a complete game, striking out two. Kaden Stutzman had two hits and just as many RBI’s.

Twin Falls Cowboys 8, Skyline 5: Kaden Stutzman pitched four innings, striking out four. Kolby Slagel had three RBI’s.

July 13

Blackfoot Broncos 9, Twin Falls Blackhawks 6: Cole Rosas struck out six in the loss.

Twin Falls Cowboys 15, Burley 3: The Cowboys scored 13 runs total in the fifth and sixth innings. The Green Sox committed five errors. Kolby Slagel had seven strikeouts in six innings of work and teammate Tyler Horner produced three hits for Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Cowboys 15, Burley 5: Carson Walters paced TF with four hits and seven RBI’s. Magnum Hofstetter pitched five innings, striking out five. The Cowboys pounded out 18 hits.

