Advertisement

Minidoka Memorial unveils newest specialty clinic

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Minidoka Memorial Hospital unveiled its new specialty center Friday at an open house.

“This will allow us to consolidate our surgical services into one clinic so as to be a lot more efficient for staffing purposes, a lot more efficient for the patients so they know where to come,” said Tom Murphy, the CEO. “Just a lot better working environment, our procedure room is the size that it needs to be, or exam rooms are a good size and this should be a good place for folks to come and receive care.”

It also will allow for more physicians to join the team at Minidoka Memorial. It opens on Monday July 20th.

“We needed a space that was able to accommodate our new surgeons joining the community,” said Murphy.

Doctor Patrick Cindrich joined the hospital in February and says he wishes he joined the team sooner.

“I told someone the other day, I don’t like it here, I love it here, the hospital has been so supportive I love Tom’s vision and his dream, I like being a part of that, the patients are all so nice, the employees are all so great to work with so I do love it here,” said Patrick Cindrich, a neurosurgeon.

Community members will have an opportunity to get quality care close to home.

“You know it’s always really nice, especially for family, if you need to have surgery that you are in the community where you live that you have folks and family that can drop you off, pick you up and we just really felt that these were some services that are needed in our community in keeping care close to home,” said Murphy.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lynwood car show experiences unexpected large turnout

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The 37th annual Lynwood car show hosted an unexpectedly large turn-out Saturday.

News

Bellevue mayor discusses recent mask order

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Bellevue is the one of the latest cities to pass a mandatory mask order in public spaces.

News

Swiftsure Ranch announces online horse derby

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Swiftsure Ranch in Bellevue, has announced their Swiftsure online derby for the first time this year.

News

Heyburn citizens work to recall city mayor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Some citizens in Heyburn are investigating what it takes to recall the mayor of their city. KMVT sat down with Mayor Mark Rosa, and the citizens committee and got the very latest.

News

New Ketchum fire station making swift progress, now under construction

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The new Ketchum fire station is making swift progress, after recently breaking ground. KMVT was at the construction site on Thursday, and spoke with both the Ketchum city council, and fire chief.

Latest News

News

Swiftsure Ranch announces online horse derby

Updated: 9 hours ago
Swiftsure Ranch announces online horse derby

News

Heyburn citizens work to recall city mayor

Updated: 9 hours ago
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

News

Bellevue mayor discusses recent mask order

Updated: 9 hours ago
Bellevue mayor discusses recent mask order

News

New Ketchum fire station making swift progress, now under construction

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
New Ketchum fire station making swift progress, now under construction

Homepage

Minidoka Memorial unveils new surgical center

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Minidoka Memorial unveils new surgical center