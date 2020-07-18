Minidoka Memorial unveils newest specialty clinic

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Minidoka Memorial Hospital unveiled its new specialty center Friday at an open house.

“This will allow us to consolidate our surgical services into one clinic so as to be a lot more efficient for staffing purposes, a lot more efficient for the patients so they know where to come,” said Tom Murphy, the CEO. “Just a lot better working environment, our procedure room is the size that it needs to be, or exam rooms are a good size and this should be a good place for folks to come and receive care.”

It also will allow for more physicians to join the team at Minidoka Memorial. It opens on Monday July 20th.

“We needed a space that was able to accommodate our new surgeons joining the community,” said Murphy.

Doctor Patrick Cindrich joined the hospital in February and says he wishes he joined the team sooner.

“I told someone the other day, I don’t like it here, I love it here, the hospital has been so supportive I love Tom’s vision and his dream, I like being a part of that, the patients are all so nice, the employees are all so great to work with so I do love it here,” said Patrick Cindrich, a neurosurgeon.

Community members will have an opportunity to get quality care close to home.

“You know it’s always really nice, especially for family, if you need to have surgery that you are in the community where you live that you have folks and family that can drop you off, pick you up and we just really felt that these were some services that are needed in our community in keeping care close to home,” said Murphy.

