Semi truck and train collide in Curry

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A train collided with the trailer of the semi truck going westbound around 3 this afternoon.

Officials say the semi truck failed to yield to the train that was approaching the intersection. The trailer detached and hit a minivan going eastbound, according to officials on scene.

The trailer didn't have any hazardous materials, just potatoes.

Officials say no one is injured.

“Make sure that when you are driving and approaching these railroad tracks that even though the lights aren’t going it can be a malfunction you still need to pay attention whether there is a train coming or not,” Idaho State Police Cpl. Steve Otto said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.