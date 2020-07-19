Advertisement

Bellevue mayor discusses recent mask order

By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Bellevue is the one of the latest cities to pass a mandatory mask order in public spaces.

Passed by the city council in a 5 to 1 vote. A mask should be worn for all of those who are in an enclosed public space, or risk getting a $50 fine. KMVT caught up with Bellevue mayor, Ned Burns on Thursday, who said he believes the majority of citizens are in favor of it, although there are some who feel that the order is an infringement on their liberties.

“If everyone were to wear a mask, then we would be able get a lot closer back to full liberty then we currently are. My biggest fear is that we will be in a situation where we have to lock everything down again,” said Burns.

Burns said he is concerned for the possibility of a lock down again in a busy summer, because it would be catastrophic in losing business for the Wood River Valley.

