Heyburn citizens work to recall city mayor

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Some citizens in Heyburn are investigating what it takes to recall the mayor of their city. KMVT sat down with Mayor Mark Rosa, and the citizens committee and got the very latest.

A group known as the Heyburn Citizens Committee shared with us their concerns with their mayor, Mark Rosa, who was elected into office in January of this year.

“It’s not how a city should be run we are a democracy not a dictatorship, and that’s what is comes off to us as,” said Heather Petersen with the citizens committee. “So some of the issues that we noticed, is when he was first placed into office he immediately started to criticize everything that the council has been doing and how bad of a job they have been doing.”

Some of their concerns are with Mayor Rosa’s choice to not delegate the responsibility of hiring and firing employees to the city administrator, as it has been done by past mayors working in a part time position. Also saying that Mayor Rosa has created a hostile environment with council members and city employees.

“It’s seems there is a constant battle, when I attended a city council meeting, I was shocked at the way he would under his breath speak to other council members under his breath when they did not agree with him,” Petersen said.

In order to get started with the recall of Mayor Rosa, The Heyburn Citizens committee had to collect 25 signatures which they have already done. Now they need to collect 230 more signatures to have the potential to recall him in the November election.

“All that we can say is that if you sign the petition, we would greatly appreciate if you take the time to remember to vote in the election one way or another.” Petersen said.

KMVT also got the chance to sit down with Mayor Rosa, who says he just wants to be given an open-minded opportunity to serve Heyburn as the mayor, and according to state statutes he has the authority to hire and fire employees.

“I feel like the people who elected me and wanted me to have that authority to come in to do the job that I need in the city of Heyburn,” Mayor Mark Rosa said.

He also says he is not aware of any problems with employees or council members.

“I’d like to tell them, give me a chance I haven’t crashed a sewer plant, I haven’t done anything, I haven’t fired anybody I mean I don’t believe that I have created a hostile work environment. I do believe there have been very many people hostile to the mayor’s office.”

Mayor Rosa says anyone who has concerns to please call city hall at (208) 679-8158 and discuss them with him. The citizens committee also asks you contact them through their Facebook page in you have an interest in signing the petition.

