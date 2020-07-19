Advertisement

Lynwood car show experiences unexpected large turnout

The 37th annual Lynwood car show hosted an unexpectedly large turn-out Saturday.
The 37th annual Lynwood car show hosted an unexpectedly large turn-out Saturday.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KMVT spoke with an event organizer who said this year was special, due to the diverse crowd they had. Cars attending ranged all the way back to the 1930s to current hot rods. Their large turnout was unexpected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they say it seemed like lots of the people who showed up, were interested in getting out and spending time with others.

“Were just so grateful for the community, everybody in the Magic Valley and I know it is a tough time so we just appreciate everybody being part of the community and wish everybody the best in health,” said event organizer Koby Funderburg

He says all participants did a great job social distancing, and kept each other safe. If you missed Saturday’s car show, you have another chance to see and attend a free show in October, hosted by the Lynwood shopping center.

