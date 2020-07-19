New Ketchum fire station making swift progress, now under construction

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The new Ketchum fire station is making swift progress, after recently breaking ground. KMVT was at the construction site on Thursday, and spoke with both the Ketchum city council, and fire chief.

A construction site on saddle road currently filled with hard hats, and caution tape, will soon become the home of 11 full-time firefighters and 50 volunteers.

“Our firefighters have been in a woefully terrible station frankly, for many years,” said Ketchum city council president Amanda Breen.

This new fire station was all made possible by Ketchum voters who passed an $11.5 million bond in November of 2019. This came after several years of failed attempts.

“I think that we got to the right point where we had a good project at a good price, and the voters agreed with that.” Breen said.

Currently the fire department operates out of a building that was once a used car dealership. The building, now overcrowded and dilapidated, has been unfit for several years

“So the old one is going to be essentially demolished after we move out of it, the building is quite old and ready to fall down,” said Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin

The project is expected to be complete in fall of 2021. They were not able to have an official groundbreaking due to COVID-19, although they hope to celebrate when they are able.

“I think it is fantastic the community has stepped up and is really building us a facility that is really going to serve us for many years to come, and really help improve not only are ability to help them, but also just the things like the health and safety of the firefighters and the efficiency of the things that we do.” McLaughlin said.

