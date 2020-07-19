Pediatrician talks about playground safety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Nothing can turn a fun day at the park sour like tears or someone getting hurt.

So before heading out, KMVT talked with Dr. Kathryn Reese, a pediatrician from St. Luke’s Magic Valley, about what you need to know to keep the good times rolling.

“Make sure that your child has plenty of cold water, or juice or Gatorade, and food to snack on when you’re playing outside,” Reese explains.

Also make sure to take breaks.

“So if your child is starting to get a bit fussy or just finding less fun in what they’re doing, it’s probably a sign that she is getting overtired or hot. Find a shady spot, have a snack, and just enjoy the time,” Reese said.

Speaking of time, make sure to pay attention to what time you’re going to the park.

“Be aware if you’re going out in the full sun, metal, concrete, they’ll hold on to heat amazingly, without even realizing it. So keep sensitive to the fact that your child has much thinner skin and is more sensitive to the heat. So just be cautious they’ve got appropriate footwear, plenty of head gear, sunscreen, and especially know where the shade is. That’s what your child is going to need.

And with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to wear that face mask, and social distance as much as you can.

“Encourage the children themselves, as much as you can also direct them, keep your distance, you can help direct when they’re waiting in line for the swings or the slide or to go up on the climbing gym, and you can help the older children, don’t crowd your neighbors, everyone wants to stay safe and healthy, so make sure you give your friends plenty of space,” Reese said.

Reese also said now would be the best time to find some masks they’ll wear, since they may end up needed some for school.

“Face masks are going to be part of our lives for a while,” Reese stated.

