Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Saturday, July 18, 2020

We are going to have nice weather tonight as we are going to have clear skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tonight, especially before midnight, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Tomorrow and Monday are then going to be sunny, dry, and hot as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow and Monday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Wednesday and Thursday are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. As of right now, the Magic Valley has a better chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday while the Wood River Valley has a better chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. It is also going to continue to be hot on these three days as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley.

Friday and Saturday are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the PM hours, as some monsoonal moisture continues to try and work its way into our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 52

TOMORROW (SUNDAY, JULY 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 91

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: West 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 86

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 53

MONDAY, JULY 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 93

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: NE 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 88

MONDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 54

TUESDAY, JULY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 95 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 90 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 94 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 89 Low: 58

THURSDAY, JULY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 92 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 86 Low: 54

FRIDAY, JULY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 90 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 54

SATURDAY, JULY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85

