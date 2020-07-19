Advertisement

Swiftsure Ranch announces online horse derby

By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Swiftsure Ranch in Bellevue, has announced their Swiftsure online derby for the first time this year.

Swiftsure Ranch is therapeutic equestrian center nonprofit with a special mission to encourage the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted activities and therapies completely free of charge. This fundraising derby consists of sponsors viewing photos of Swiftsure horses’ online and donating money to their favorite ones, while supporting the work Swiftsure ranch does each day.

“Everybody who comes here has a challenge that is why they are here, we try to unbox the word disability because that says people can’t do things, we are about empowering people to do things here in a positive way,” said Swiftsure executive director Paul Bennett.

To find out how you can get involved in Swiftsure Ranch, and pony up your money for the ponies head over to their website.

