Charges: Man awaiting virus test results shoots at group

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho. (AP) — Court records say a Montana man awaiting COVID-19 test results fired at a group of people, injuring two, after he was kicked out of a bar in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review reports 24-year-old Austin Sherper of Whitefish was arrested Sunday following a standoff with a SWAT unit.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police responded to reports of a shooting behind a bar Saturday night and found Zachary Lyons with gunshot wounds.

Lyons and his wife, Kayla, who sustained injuries to her face, were taken to a hospital.

Both have been released. Sherper is being held on $250,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

