Charges: Man awaiting virus test results shoots at group
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho. (AP) — Court records say a Montana man awaiting COVID-19 test results fired at a group of people, injuring two, after he was kicked out of a bar in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
The Spokesman-Review reports 24-year-old Austin Sherper of Whitefish was arrested Sunday following a standoff with a SWAT unit.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police responded to reports of a shooting behind a bar Saturday night and found Zachary Lyons with gunshot wounds.
Lyons and his wife, Kayla, who sustained injuries to her face, were taken to a hospital.
Both have been released. Sherper is being held on $250,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.
