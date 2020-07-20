Advertisement

Charges: Man awaiting virus test results shoots at group

Court records say a Montana man awaiting COVID-19 test results fired at a group of people, injuring two, after he was kicked out of a bar in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. (Source: MGN).
Court records say a Montana man awaiting COVID-19 test results fired at a group of people, injuring two, after he was kicked out of a bar in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. (Source: MGN).(KMVT)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho. (AP) — Court records say a Montana man awaiting COVID-19 test results fired at a group of people, injuring two, after he was kicked out of a bar in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review reports 24-year-old Austin Sherper of Whitefish was arrested Sunday following a standoff with a SWAT unit.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police responded to reports of a shooting behind a bar Saturday night and found Zachary Lyons with gunshot wounds.

Lyons and his wife, Kayla, who sustained injuries to her face, were taken to a hospital.

Both have been released. Sherper is being held on $250,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls County Fair still plans annual event, but will look different

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
They're going to be encouraging mask wearing and social distancing, as well has having hand sanitizer through out the fair grounds, focusing especially on places people will be sitting down to eat.

News

Utah man’s body recovered after drowning at southeast Idaho lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
After two days of searching, teams in Bear Lake have recovered the body a man who drowned while tubing.

Homepage

Magic Valley Clothing Swap to be held August 22 PKG

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Magic Valley Clothing Swap to be held August 22 PKG

Regional

Utah man’s body recovered after drowning at southeast Idaho lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Teams in Bear Lake have recovered the body of a man who drowned while tubing.

News

Idaho COVID-19 tracker, cases for July 19, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Idaho health officials reported 571 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 14,873 cases and 119 deaths respectively. To-date 4,149 people are considered recovered from the virus.

Latest News

News

Hagerman hosts Christmas in July event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Steve Kirch
Hagerman community hosts Christmas in July event Sunday to help people get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

News

Magic Valley quick response units participate in unified fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jake Brasil
Nine different quick response units in the Magic Valley worked together to put on one massive fundraiser on Sunday. KMVT made some stops around the community, and has the reaction from those involved.

News

Magic Valley quick response units participate in unified fundraiser

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Nine different quick response units in the Magic Valley worked together to put on one massive fundraiser on Sunday.

News

Club cancels 2020 Magic Valley Beer Festival

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle and Vanessa Grieve
One of the liveliest events to grace Twin Falls City Park won’t happen this year due to pandemic related concerns. This year’s 9th annual Magic Valley Bear Festival slated to take place on Aug. 1 has been canceled by the Blue Lakes Rotary Club.

News

Vallow-Daybell jury trial set for January 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Attorneys for Vallow-Daybell have entered a not-guilty plea in the Madison County court case

News

Semi-truck and train collide in Curry, no injuries reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jack Schemmel
A train collided with the trailer of the semi-truck going westbound around 3 p.m. Friday on US Highway 30 at North 2500 East, near Curry.