Crane, Raeola Drake

BURLEY – Raeola Drake Crane, a 92-year-old lifelong resident of Burley, died Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Raeola was born in Burley, Idaho on May 25, 1928, to Lewis Wells Drake and Mary Edith Hill Drake. She was the youngest of 12 children and grew up surrounded by family.

Raeola lived and attended school in Burley and graduated from Burley High School. After graduation, she married Calvin C. Crane on April 21, 1948. Raeola and Calvin lived in Burley where they worked side by side as farmers and raised five children together. Raeola and Calvin were inseparable and were often seen sitting close together as they rode around town in Calvin’s farm pickup truck.

Raeola was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she learned from a young age to serve others as she helped her mother in various Relief Society duties. The Relief Society held a special place in her heart and she said that the organization had done much to enrich her life and the lives of her family. Raeola continued to serve others throughout her life and had many opportunities to tend to the sick, prepare food for families in need, make quilts for others, and offer spiritual support whenever she was able.

One of Raeola’s treasured acts of service was using her musical talents to bring comfort and joy to others. Raeola would sing at numerous funeral services and wedding celebrations and often stated that it was her prayer that she had brought peace to those who mourned and joy to those who had cause for celebration. Raeola served as Relief Society President in 1976, where she continued to use her talents to help others. One such talent was her skill in making quilts. Raeola took great joy in quilting and used her ability to make countless quilts for newborns, family members, weddings, and families in need. Raeola also served in many other callings for the Church and served two missions with Calvin to Nigeria, Africa and Micronesia on the island of Yap. Raeola loved to travel with Calvin and the two of them enjoyed taking vacations together with family.

Raeola was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. Her life was an example of service, faith, and love.

Raeola is survived by her children, Dennis (Kathleen), Caleen (DelRay) Heward, Scott (Kathy), Carla (Ron) Osborne, and Kelley (Evan) Call; 21 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Raeola was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; her parents; her siblings; and a granddaughter, Scottie Leigh Crane.

The family of Raeola would like to extend a special message of gratitude to Linda Woodbury and the staff at Diamond Peak Assisted Living, as well as Stacy with Horizon Hospice.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Due to COVID-19 recommendations, it is requested that those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a chair as well as a shade umbrella for their comfort during the service.