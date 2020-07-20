Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Navy vet says he asked federal troops in Portland a question before they attacked him

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:15 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) - The city of Portland has seen by more than 50 straight nights of protests.

A particularly violent incident, shot by Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling, involved a 53-year old navy veteran and went viral on social media Saturday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the video of the incident disturbing.

He said he came to ask federal officers a simple question and was answered with a beating and tear gas.

Chris David, a Navy vet, was struck repeatedly by federal law enforcement officers outside the courthouse building.

“I stood there with my hands down by my sides and they just started whaling on me,” he said.

David said he had taken the bus downtown to attend the protest and wanted to ask federal officers a specific question: “And I stood in the street in front of them and I started asking them if they thought it was okay to violate their oath to the Constitution.”

He said one of the men shoved him backward.

“I lose my balance and fall backwards a bit, and then plant myself. That’s right when they start beating me. They kept hitting me with batons and I think they decided that wasn’t going to work, so they just two pepper spray hits I think I took, and that ended that,” David said. “That was not fun, so I flipped them off and walked to the corner of the park as best I could and I was losing my vision. I was just walking through a giant cloud of CS gas.”

David said he sat on a park bench, and a field medic named Tav came to his rescue, guiding him to someone’s car.

“I couldn’t see at all,” he said. “I could just see sort of shapes, vague shapes. Tav was frantically trying to get an ambulance to meet us there.”

David said they were able to flag down EMTs, and he went to the hospital. He said his hand is fractured hand and it will require surgery.

As the video of the incident spread on social media, David said fellow grads from the Naval Academy and other veterans have been sending messages of support.

“I got out after about eight years as an lieutenant. All these academy grads are reaching out. Oh, class of 91 over here!” he said.

People have called David a hero and the Superman of Portland.

“They are playing me up as an Iron Man and a Superman. I’m a 53-year-old overweight man on blood thinners and I have a lot of physical damage from the military. So, I’m not made of steel at all. They could have killed me last night, as my ex-wife and daughter have reminded me 45 times this morning,” he said.

David said that he’s most disturbed by the lack of accountability by police. He said, in the military, there are consequences for your actions, but in Portland, although the police are now acting like the military, he complains there’s no consequence for their actions.

Copyright 2020 KOIN via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ federal judge’s house

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said.

State

Idaho virus surge hits older adults; hospitalizations rise

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Health officials say an initial surge of coronavirus infections after young adults ignored social distancing and didn’t wear face coverings when the state started reopening is now playing out among older generations who subsequently became infected and are being hospitalized

National

Bahamas bans US travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

News

Idaho adds 25,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate drops

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Nearly 25,000 people returned to work in June as Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.6%.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National

Engine maker Briggs & Stratton files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Georgia Democrats release finalists to replace Rep. John Lewis on ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

National

Florida Amber Alert canceled, 9-year-old boy safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Amber alert issued from Pasco County, Fla., Monday morning has been resolved.

National

Portland protesters gassed after setting fire at courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.