Idaho virus surge hits older adults; hospitalizations rise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials say an initial surge of coronavirus infections after young adults ignored social distancing and didn’t wear face coverings when the state started reopening is now playing out among older generations who subsequently became infected and are being hospitalized.

Older residents who sometimes have preexisting health conditions are much more likely to need hospitalization once COVID-19 takes hold.

Some areas have returned to more restrictions, but hospitalizations have been climbing sharply in recent weeks.

According to state totals on Sunday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported nearly 14,000 confirmed cases and 119 deaths as of Thursday.

