Local festival helps support small businesses

Christmas in July is a Summer hit
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) One holiday came a little early in Gooding County this weekend, and it gave people an opportunity to get out of the house, while supporting local small businesses.

At Hagerman City Park on Sunday it was Christmas in July. The event was sponsored by the Hagerman Valley Foundation and hosted by Hagerman’s Festivals and Farmers Markets.

At the event kids were making snow thanks to a solution made up by the National Park Service, and shoppers were getting an opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping, without the long lines and discount prices.

“A lot of times you will get cheaper prices-, discounted prices-, before the big holiday rush,” said Christalyn Brunson, organizer and vendor at Christmas in July.

Brunson said her local businesses in town have been hurt tremendously by Covid-19 this year, and the festival gave her and others a chance to make up some of the lost revenue. .

“I have actually sold three Christmas bears, about four or five wine bottles, and some ornaments already. So our table is actually starting to look a little low,” said Brunson.

The festival did have some summer elements to it, with craft and organic vegetable booths, as well as, a BBQ and live music.

“IIts nice to be out of the house and get some sunshine,” said Shirley Hadley who attended the event with her two grandsons.

The also said jokingly they weren't quite ready to make out their Christmas list.

The festival is part of a series of events that run through the end of August, and next week it will be something new. Next week is Bikes, Rods, and Wine.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

