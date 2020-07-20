Magic Valley Clothing Swap to take place August 22nd

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The bi-annual Magic Valley Clothing Swap is fast approaching, and the ladies in charge tell KMVT, putting the event on is quite the process.

The Magic Valley Clothing Swap was created as a way for people to exchange gently used clothes and shoes.

“What we do is we try to get two swaps a year, we try to get an adult swap and a kids swap each year,” said Mia McConnell, one of the organizers.

This year though, the adult and kids swap will be combined.

“Everything will be sorted into sizes so you can look for the size that you need,” said Kayla Johnson, another organizer.

That is where the work comes in. Every week volunteers meet to sort through and organize the clothes that were donated in preparation for the day, they have sizes from newborn to maternity to men’s clothes.

“It’s not just clothes, its shoes, its belts, it’s maternity, for ladies in your child bearing years right now we have maternity bras and pumps and scrubs and costumes,” said McConnell.

Being a mom, they knew how expensive it was to buy clothes for their kids, and wanted to do something to help the community.

“I have 5 kids, and they are expensive to clothe even at thrift store prices, so I, we decided to swap clothes, and they are all gently used clothing,” said Johnson.

The swap is from 11 to 3 on August 22nd.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.