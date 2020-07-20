Magic Valley quick response units participate in unified fundraiser

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Nine different quick response units in the Magic Valley worked together to put on one massive fundraiser on Sunday. KMVT made some stops around the community, and has the reaction from those involved.

Beginning at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, the 13th Annual QRU Fun Run consists of people traveling to different quick response units throughout southern Idaho for games, challenges and food. Buhl, Castleford, Hagerman, Filer, Rock Creek, Rupert, Bliss, Salmon Track and West End Fire and Rescue are currently a part of the fundraiser.

“Everybody that comes through is really grateful for what we do, and we are grateful for their support so it is just kind of a good cooperative agreement between everybody,” Jason Freeman with the Rock Creek Fire District.

KMVT was able to attend the Buhl Fire Departments events and the Rock Creek Fire District. All of the money raised goes to each of the QURs in southern Idaho.

“It gives us an opportunity to supplement out existing equipment, where resources are already taxed all the time as it is. It is difficult to maintain current and non-expired equipment,” Freeman said.

Both Buhl and Rock Creek said the money raised goes to keeping their equipment up to date.

“Without this money coming in, our supplies and our training would suffer, so this is what we use to keep things going,” said Diane Clemens with the Buhl Fire Department.

All the units KMVT spoke with say they had a great turn-out of people. At the end of the day, everyone met back up at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for music, dancing, food and a raffle.

“This fundraiser has really be an advantage for our local units to bolster their ability to serve their communities,” Clemens said.

