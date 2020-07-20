Advertisement

Georgia Democrats release finalists to replace Rep. John Lewis on ballot

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:22 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) — Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

The list includes state Rep. Park Cannon, Atlanta council member Andre Dickens, former Morehouse College president Robert Franklin, state Sen. Nikema Williams and Georgia NAACP head James “Major” Woodall.

The Georgia Democrats nomination committee sifted through more than 100 applications to decide who will replace Lewis on the ballot after the longtime congressman and civil rights leader’s death last week.

The five people selected will be considered at a meeting of the state party’s executive committee later Monday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

