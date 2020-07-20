Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, July 20, 2020

Today and tomorrow are going to be sunny, dry, and hot as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy this afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a weak cold front works its way through our area. Thursday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening, as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. It is also going to be a little bit cooler on these two days, although it is still going to be hot out there, as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley.

Friday and Saturday are then going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the PM hours and mainly in the Wood River Valley, as some monsoonal moisture continues to work its way into our area. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as high pressure reestablishes itself over our area. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, JULY 20):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 92

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. High: 88

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 54

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, JULY 21):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Hot. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 95

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and hot. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph during the morning, then SSW 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 90

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mild. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 65

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 57

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 87 Low: 57

THURSDAY, JULY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Hot. High: 91 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85 Low: 54

FRIDAY, JULY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 89 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 54

SATURDAY, JULY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85 Low: 53

SUNDAY, JULY 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 91

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.