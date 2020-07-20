Advertisement

St. Luke’s stresses calling before going to ER for COVID testing

COVID-19 testing
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the current rise of COVID-19 cases across the nation and here in Idaho St. Luke’s is reminding people the proper ways to go about getting tested.

While the supply of COVID-19 tests is starting to get limited due to the surge in cases over the past month some area hospitals have struggled to keep up with tests. And they are urging residents the importance of going online to see the list of symptoms before going to the hospital to get tested.

“One of the other things we’re seeing is really the increase in ER volumes,” says Dr. Joshua Kern, Vice President of Medical Affairs, St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River. “And some of that is related to people trying to come in to the ER with no symptoms or little symptoms to get COVID testing. We can’t stress enough that’s not the right way to handle it. We have information on the website about calling to get screened and getting tested, but we’re also getting stretched on testing and we’re going to have to start turning people away. If we’re wasting testing we’ve got to prevent that so we have testing for people who are really sick.”

If you do believe you have COVID-19 you can contact St. Luke’s triage hotline at 208-381-9500 and they will complete a risk assessment over the phone and tell you the next steps.

