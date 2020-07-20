Advertisement

Twin Falls County Fair still plans annual event, but will look different

The Twin Falls County Fair plans to be held this year, but things will look different. People enjoy the rides at the 2018 Twin Falls County Fair.
The Twin Falls County Fair plans to be held this year, but things will look different. People enjoy the rides at the 2018 Twin Falls County Fair.(KMVT)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls County Fair plans to be held this year, but things will look different.

KMVT talked with fair manager John Pitz about what attendees can expect.

“We submitted a plan to the health department,” Pitz said. “The carnival had sent us a plan, they already been approved operating plan for the state of Montana and the state of North Dakota.”

The plan also included changes.

“For the grandstand seating, we’re doing the 50 percent capacity,” he said. “We’re going to do the no touch type admissions, just the whole plan is probably 12,15 pages long.”

Open class events have been cancelled, to allow for more room for the 4-H and Future Farmers of America participants to spread out.

In addition to those changes, the carnival rides will be available for three extra days, to help with social distancing, and some rides may not even come.

They're going to be encouraging mask wearing and social distancing, as well has having hand sanitizer through out the fair grounds, focusing especially on places people will be sitting down to eat.

“We’re going to recommend masks obviously,” Pitz. “At this point there’s no mandate I guess you might say that requires masks. But we’re going to strongly encourage that as well as strongly encourage the hygiene, we will have sanitation product at all the places people can sit down at eat as well as all the restrooms.”

They'll also have more places to sit down and eat, and food vendors will be following health guidelines in regards to masks and sanitizing.

However, the second people walk through the gates they’ll see additional signage.

”People chose to come in, obviously pay to come in for a ticket, and we have signage up at all the gates that basically says the person coming in here knows the risk and assumes the responsibility of that risk,” Pitz said. “And unless we’re negligent in some way, the liability insurance does not kick in at that point anyway.”

Pitz talked with the county insurance representative and came up with the sign idea, rather than having people sign a waiver.

“It would be tough to get everybody to sign a waiver coming in the gate, and really, make the lines longer at the gates, and really defeat what we’re trying to do with social distancing,” he said. “So the signage is going to take the place of that.”

Pitz says they’ll have the safest environment possible, but also issued this reminder.

“If you are sick, obviously you need to stay home, and if you are afraid of getting sick, or at risk, I would suggest you would stay home,” he said. “Just because you don’t, you can’t control what a hundred percent of the public does.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Utah man’s body recovered after drowning at southeast Idaho lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
After two days of searching, teams in Bear Lake have recovered the body a man who drowned while tubing.

Homepage

Magic Valley Clothing Swap to be held August 22 PKG

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Magic Valley Clothing Swap to be held August 22 PKG

Regional

Utah man’s body recovered after drowning at southeast Idaho lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Teams in Bear Lake have recovered the body of a man who drowned while tubing.

News

Idaho COVID-19 tracker, cases for July 19, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Idaho health officials reported 571 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 14,873 cases and 119 deaths respectively. To-date 4,149 people are considered recovered from the virus.

Latest News

News

Hagerman hosts Christmas in July event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Steve Kirch
Hagerman community hosts Christmas in July event Sunday to help people get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

News

Magic Valley quick response units participate in unified fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jake Brasil
Nine different quick response units in the Magic Valley worked together to put on one massive fundraiser on Sunday. KMVT made some stops around the community, and has the reaction from those involved.

News

Magic Valley quick response units participate in unified fundraiser

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Nine different quick response units in the Magic Valley worked together to put on one massive fundraiser on Sunday.

News

Club cancels 2020 Magic Valley Beer Festival

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle and Vanessa Grieve
One of the liveliest events to grace Twin Falls City Park won’t happen this year due to pandemic related concerns. This year’s 9th annual Magic Valley Bear Festival slated to take place on Aug. 1 has been canceled by the Blue Lakes Rotary Club.

News

Vallow-Daybell jury trial set for January 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Attorneys for Vallow-Daybell have entered a not-guilty plea in the Madison County court case

News

Semi-truck and train collide in Curry, no injuries reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jack Schemmel
A train collided with the trailer of the semi-truck going westbound around 3 p.m. Friday on US Highway 30 at North 2500 East, near Curry.