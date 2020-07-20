Twin Falls County Fair still plans annual event, but will look different

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls County Fair plans to be held this year, but things will look different.

KMVT talked with fair manager John Pitz about what attendees can expect.

“We submitted a plan to the health department,” Pitz said. “The carnival had sent us a plan, they already been approved operating plan for the state of Montana and the state of North Dakota.”

The plan also included changes.

“For the grandstand seating, we’re doing the 50 percent capacity,” he said. “We’re going to do the no touch type admissions, just the whole plan is probably 12,15 pages long.”

Open class events have been cancelled, to allow for more room for the 4-H and Future Farmers of America participants to spread out.

In addition to those changes, the carnival rides will be available for three extra days, to help with social distancing, and some rides may not even come.

They're going to be encouraging mask wearing and social distancing, as well has having hand sanitizer through out the fair grounds, focusing especially on places people will be sitting down to eat.

“We’re going to recommend masks obviously,” Pitz. “At this point there’s no mandate I guess you might say that requires masks. But we’re going to strongly encourage that as well as strongly encourage the hygiene, we will have sanitation product at all the places people can sit down at eat as well as all the restrooms.”

They'll also have more places to sit down and eat, and food vendors will be following health guidelines in regards to masks and sanitizing.

However, the second people walk through the gates they’ll see additional signage.

”People chose to come in, obviously pay to come in for a ticket, and we have signage up at all the gates that basically says the person coming in here knows the risk and assumes the responsibility of that risk,” Pitz said. “And unless we’re negligent in some way, the liability insurance does not kick in at that point anyway.”

Pitz talked with the county insurance representative and came up with the sign idea, rather than having people sign a waiver.

“It would be tough to get everybody to sign a waiver coming in the gate, and really, make the lines longer at the gates, and really defeat what we’re trying to do with social distancing,” he said. “So the signage is going to take the place of that.”

Pitz says they’ll have the safest environment possible, but also issued this reminder.

“If you are sick, obviously you need to stay home, and if you are afraid of getting sick, or at risk, I would suggest you would stay home,” he said. “Just because you don’t, you can’t control what a hundred percent of the public does.”

