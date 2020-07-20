Advertisement

Twitter removes Trump campaign video after Linkin Park issues cease-and-desist order

This image taken from file footage shows Linkin Park performing. The band sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign for using their music.
This image taken from file footage shows Linkin Park performing. The band sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign for using their music.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:43 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Linkin Park is the latest band to tell the Trump campaign to stop using their music.

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump retweeted a campaign video from White House aide Dan Scavino that featured the band’s song “In the End.”

Linkin Park responded in a tweet of their own, saying they don’t endorse the president, and don’t “authorize his organization to use any of our music.” They added that a cease-and-desist order “has been issued.”

Twitter removed the video, replacing it with a notice saying: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and the family of Tom Petty have all demanded the Trump campaign stop using their music.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ federal judge’s house

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said.

State

Idaho virus surge hits older adults; hospitalizations rise

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Health officials say an initial surge of coronavirus infections after young adults ignored social distancing and didn’t wear face coverings when the state started reopening is now playing out among older generations who subsequently became infected and are being hospitalized

National

Bahamas bans US travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

News

Idaho adds 25,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate drops

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Nearly 25,000 people returned to work in June as Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.6%.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National

Engine maker Briggs & Stratton files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Georgia Democrats release finalists to replace Rep. John Lewis on ballot

Updated: 1 hours ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

National

Florida Amber Alert canceled, 9-year-old boy safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Amber alert issued from Pasco County, Fla., Monday morning has been resolved.

National

Portland protesters gassed after setting fire at courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.