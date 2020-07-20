Utah man’s body recovered after drowning at southeast Idaho lake

ST. CHARLES, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) — Teams in Bear Lake have recovered the body of a man who drowned while tubing.

The body of 27-year-old Martin T. Garcia, of Logan, Utah, was found submerged in six to eight feet of water according to a press release from Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington.

Several agencies responded and aided in the search and recovery efforts. During the search, divers, assisted by sonar from boats on the surface, were able to locate Garcia’s body Sunday at about 1:05 p.m.

Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 27-year-old Martin T. Garcia of Logan, Utah. Search crews were on the scene Sunday in this area of Bear Lake near the Idaho-Utah border.

Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington said that they got a call about 7:30 Saturday night about a possible drowning.

They say several individuals on kayaks saw Garcia fall into the water and noticed that he was struggling. Police say they rushed towards him but by the time they got to him, Garcia went under water and did not return to the surface. The sheriff’s office and other agencies searched the north beach area until it got too dark Friday night.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.