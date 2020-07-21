Advertisement

30K channel catfish stocked across Idaho’s lakes and reservoirs

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 30,000 channel catfish were recently stocked in 18 lakes and reservoirs across Idaho. Many were stocked in community ponds for anglers.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the channel catfish were raised at a Magic Valley aquaculture business and were stocked in bodies of water in five regions: Panhandle, Clearwater, Southwest, Southeast and Upper Snake River.

Stocking of channel catfish helps to maintain populations of these fish in many areas of Idaho, Fish and Game said in a news release.

The fish can live between 15-20 year and grow rapidly when they are young. The state record channel catfish was caught back in 2001 when a 31 pound fish was pulled from Mann Lake in northern Idaho.

Anglers can use the Fish and Game Fish Planner to find a location to fish for channel catfish or any other fish species found in Idaho.

What are some of your favorite Idaho lakes and reservoirs? Here are 10 lakes and reservoirs that make great destinations and provide excellent and unique fishing opportunities.

Posted by Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) on Monday, July 20, 2020

In July, the following lists locations where trout was stocked in the Magic Valley Region:

Big Trinity Lake – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. In addition to good fishing, there is a USFS campground available at this high alpine getaway. While you’re here, take a drive to the summit of Trinity Mountain.

Featherville Dredge Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This former gravel pit is now a nice trout fishing pond with camping nearby. This is also referred to as Placer Pond. Here is a cool video highlighting the pond.

Lake Cleveland – 5,000 Rainbow Trout. First stocking event of the year for this popular lake.

Visit Idaho Fish and Game fish stocking and schedules page

For more information about opportunities to fish for channel catfish contact your local Fish and Game office.

