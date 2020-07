JEROME—Ruby Beem, 90, of Jerome, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 3:00 until 7:00 pm at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Jerome Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be mandatory for the viewing and service.